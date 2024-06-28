Moonbeam Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $211.44 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00045139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,078,376 coins and its circulating supply is 882,536,594 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.