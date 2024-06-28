Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 29,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 95,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

