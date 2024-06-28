Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 29,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 95,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
