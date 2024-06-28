Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.11% of Monro worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 118,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Monro by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.
Monro Price Performance
NASDAQ MNRO opened at $23.09 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Monro Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.
Monro Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
