Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,908,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,453. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.