Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Up 5.5%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 2,128,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,237,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

