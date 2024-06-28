MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $144.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $139.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

