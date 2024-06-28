Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Average PT from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,285,000 after buying an additional 267,825 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

