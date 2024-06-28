Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Sells $1,039,006.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM opened at $33.11 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

