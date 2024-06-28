MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $492.88

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $492.88, but opened at $505.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $502.76, with a volume of 6,172 shares.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $364.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

