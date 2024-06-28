Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 452.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,524 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $2,669,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $131.53. 38,080,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,738,896. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

