MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 19.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 45.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,561 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 807,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

