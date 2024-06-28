MetFi (METFI) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $139,522.40 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.37511332 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $160,157.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

