Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $135,558.99

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $135,558.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,924,286 coins and its circulating supply is 36,202,900 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,917,856 with 36,198,054 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.88312132 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $147,107.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.