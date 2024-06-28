Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $827,205.50

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and $827,205.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.