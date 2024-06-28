Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 156.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,471,000 after purchasing an additional 244,603 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $30,021,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $330,231,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.31. 5,731,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,363,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at $117,737,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total value of $449,775.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,750 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,737,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

