Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

MBINN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

