Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 7,596,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,134,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 7.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

