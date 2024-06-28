MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of MDB Capital worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDBH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

