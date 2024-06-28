McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lessened by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 7.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of McKesson worth $273,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $593.20. The stock had a trading volume of 768,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

