McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCK traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.09. 1,240,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,518. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

