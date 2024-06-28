McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $73.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MKC. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,114 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 827.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

