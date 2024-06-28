Maxim Group Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,835.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
