Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.58. 858,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,219. The company has a market capitalization of $414.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day moving average of $452.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

