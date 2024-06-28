Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 759,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

