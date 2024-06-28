Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $318.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,837. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

