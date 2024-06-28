Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $318.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,837. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.58.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
