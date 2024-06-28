Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 286.50 ($3.63). 5,170,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($3.98). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.80. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

