Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,084. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of AC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.