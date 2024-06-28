Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $19,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,084. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

