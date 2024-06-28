Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 413,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

