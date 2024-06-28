Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 7,100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 678.8 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

