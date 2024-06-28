Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,398. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

