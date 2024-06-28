Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:BJAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

