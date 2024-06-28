Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 305,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.