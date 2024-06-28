Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,618 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 278,340 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000.

FUTY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

