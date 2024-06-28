MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,746.33

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $1,746.33 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

