Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 201266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

