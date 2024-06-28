Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.08. 4,682,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,576,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,833 shares of company stock worth $590,509 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lyft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

