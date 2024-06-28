Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Shares Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Energy AB (publ)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.