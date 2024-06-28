Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Shares Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.