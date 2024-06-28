Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $87.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

