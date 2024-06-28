Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during trading on Thursday. Logan Group has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get Logan Group alerts:

Logan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.