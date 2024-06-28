Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Logan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during trading on Thursday. Logan Group has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
Logan Group Company Profile
