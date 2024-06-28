Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.11. The company had a trading volume of 275,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,278. The firm has a market cap of $475.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.