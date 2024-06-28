Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,786,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.58. 122,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

