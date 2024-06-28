Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 55.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.70).

LLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 56.30 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 802.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.39 ($0.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.46.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

