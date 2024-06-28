LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 1,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $33,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,211.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.