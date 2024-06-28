LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.66.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.