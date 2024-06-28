LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.