Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 617593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

LAAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a market cap of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

