Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

