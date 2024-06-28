Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $440.52. 354,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,097. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.60.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.