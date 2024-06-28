Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.4 %

LNC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.