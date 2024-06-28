Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 492 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after buying an additional 2,893,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after buying an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after acquiring an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.85. 1,961,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

