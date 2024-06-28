Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 197 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 1.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.16. The company had a trading volume of 234,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,658. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.10 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

